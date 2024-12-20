Jada Pollock Speaks On Being Recognized As Wizkid’s Baby Mama

Share

Nigeria talent manager and Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock, has shared her thoughts on the challenges of being labelled a “Baby mama.”

New Telegraph recalls that Wizkid and Jada, who began dating in 2014, had their first child, Zion, in 2017 and welcomed another boy, AJ in 2022.

Speaking in a recent interview with BET UK, Jada expressed her frustration about being only addressed as Wizkid’s baby mama instead of being acknowledged for her own professional achievements.

READ ALSO:

She recounted a particular moment when she released a statement celebrating the growth of Afrobeat following Wizkid’s Grammy win.

Unfortunately, she said netizens as well as newsmen chose to label her statement with “Wizkid’s baby mama,” which she felt diminished her entrepreneurial efforts and dedication.

She said: “When Wizkid won a Grammy, I wrote a statement about how far Afrobeat has come. They published the statement, and the caption was “Wizkid baby mama.”

“The narrative does not recognise that you’re an entrepreneur and a hardworking businesswoman. I’m not only a mother but also a manager, and I’ve helped build a legacy.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"