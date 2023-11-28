Jada Pinkett Speaks On Separation From Will Smith

The wife of Will Smith and show host, Jada Pinkett Smith has finally opened up on her relationship with her husband as she said they are not separating.

Speaking on the Drew Barrymore Show, the presenter brought up the couple’s breakup in a prerecorded interview that will air on Tuesday while talking about Pinkett Smith’s most recent biography, “Worthy.”

Jada Pinkett, who has been married to Smith for over 2 years and has two children with the actor, said that she and Will Smith have no plans to file for formal divorce in an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb.

“I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not. It sounds like you’re staying together forever,” Barrymore says in a short clip published by Entertainment Weekly.

Pinkett Smith replied: “We’re staying together forever. I tried. We tried.” “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” Jada Pinkett Smith said. After the interview, Pinkett Smith stated that she wanted to give her marriage to Smith another go after he hit Chris Rock during a book tour event for the 2022 Academy Awards. According to earlier reports from Business Insider, Pinkett Smith said during an event in New York City. “When I was sitting at the Oscars, it clicked in, I was like, ‘Oh snap, you hit Chris?’” “I was like, ‘I’m riding with you. I didn’t come into this place as your wife, but I’m leaving here as your wife because we got a storm we’re gonna have to deal with together. I am NOT going to leave your side,’” the actor said Pinkett Smith added: “I said, ‘I’m not gonna be able to get away from this dude. I really love him”.