Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks On Tupac Been Her Soulmate

American actress and talk show host, Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that the late rapper, Tupac Shakur, was her soulmate despite being married to Will Smith for 19 years.

She made this revelation in a recent interview with media personality, Christal Jordan.

According to her, she and 2Pac weren’t meant to be a couple, stressing that there was no romantic “chemistry” between them.

Pinkett said, “Tupac was my soulmate… If there’s such a thing as past life, I definitely think Pac and I have travelled a few together.

“It just was impossible for us to take it beyond the friendship level. There was no chemistry between us. What we had was friendship love chemistry, trust me.

“I wish I could get people to understand the repelling nature. It was almost like God made us that way like, ‘Y’all gonna be a dynamic duo. Y’all not going to be able to get together.’ Because that wasn’t the purpose.”

New Telegraph recalls that Pinkett recently disclosed in a clip from her forthcoming NBC News primetime special with Hoda Kotb that she and her husband, Will Smith have been living separately since 2016.