Jada P Shares Glimpse Of Her Newborn Daughter

The baby mama of award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, Jada Pollock has taken to her social media page to share a glimpse of her newborn.
New Telegraph recalls that Jada P and Wizkid had recently welcomed their third child, a baby girl, sparking excitement among fans and industry colleagues.
In a recent Instagram post on her X handle, Jada P shared a heartwarming clip along with exciting news of their newborn daughter.
According to Jada P, she is bonding with her baby girl, expressing excitement and describing the experience as a ‘Precious feeling’.
She captioned her post: “Doing deals with my baby girl by my side is a precious feeling. We really doing this together”.
