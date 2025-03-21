Jada P Shares Glimpse Of Her Newborn Daughter

Share

The baby mama of award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, Jada Pollock has taken to her social media page to share a glimpse of her newborn.

New Telegraph recalls that Jada P and Wizkid had recently welcomed their third child, a baby girl, sparking excitement among fans and industry colleagues.

In a recent Instagram post on her X handle, Jada P shared a heartwarming clip along with exciting news of their newborn daughter.

According to Jada P, she is bonding with her baby girl, expressing excitement and describing the experience as a ‘Precious feeling’.

She captioned her post: “Doing deals with my baby girl by my side is a precious feeling. We really doing this together”.

