Jada P Reacts As Wizkid Hangout With Tiwa Savage

The baby mama of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Wizkid, Jada P has reacted after the musician was seen hanging out and having fun with his colleague, Tiwa Savage at a party in Lagos.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Grammy award-winning singer was seen having a fun time with his colleague, Tiwa Savage, as many netizens gushed over their beautiful friendship.

But hours after Tiwa Savage and Wizkid were spotted together as they made headlines across blogs, Jada P took to her X page to speak on goodbyes and problems which never last forever.

She wrote … “Nothing lasts forever. Not even our problems Some goodbyes set you free. Enter the new year with a clean heart. ”

Some netizens, however, linked her X post to the duo hangout as they suggested that she was making reference to the trending videos of the Afrobeat singers.

Reactions trailing this post;

@temsishere said: “Mama calm down. Wizkid is yours forever. We love you. He’s just a guy. Guys like to just have fun sometimes it’s never deep.

I know it’s hard but try not to bring the bad times to social media Happy New Year ”

@Siinclair_Ness asked: “Are you trying to let us know something babes??”

@Judithoflagos stated: “Just small hangout? U don dey drop quote”

@Jeremiahpablo4 commented: “Na Tiwa cause this one! ”

Check out the post below …