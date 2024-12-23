New Telegraph

Jada P Opens Up About Pregnancy Challenge

The baby mama of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayodele Balogun, better known as Wizkid, Jada Pollock has shared her pregnancy journey, revealing her harrowing experience undergoing an appendectomy.

Taking on her verified X handle on Monday, Jada P recounted a difficult experience she faced during the early stages of her pregnancy.

According to Jada Pollock, during the early stage of her pregnancy, she was rushed to the hospital and underwent an emergency appendectomy.

READ ALSO:

Despite the challenges, Jada P expressed gratitude, revealing that she prevailed despite the challenges.

She wrote: “At the beginning of the year, I faced the biggest fright of my life. 3 months into my pregnancy, I was rushed to the hospital to have my appendix removed. against all odds, both my baby & I made it through safely. Life is too short to be anything but grateful …. ✨✨”.

