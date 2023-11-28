Jacob Wins 4th Janet Adowei Scrabble Classics

…as tourney gains international status

Ryan Jacob from Akwa Ibom State has earned his stripes at the Janet Adowei Scrabble Classics as he became the fourth winner of the annual championship in Lagos State.

Jacob who had five wins from seven rounds on day one powered to a massive nine straight wins on the board to finish as the overall winner with 14 wins to confirm his first major victory after he defeated Olufemi Gbadebo from Ogun State in Round 17.

He won the cash prize of N500,000.

Jacob, however, showered appreciation on his state for the support in preparing him for the tournament.

He said, “I was surprised by this victory! Firstly, I want to thank God for this success and secondly, my training programme is being supported by the Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno.

“This tournament wasn’t easy but it was just God’s grace and training that took me through. I also appreciate Engr. Adowei for using the anniversary of his mother to bring players together for a good tournament.”

Cyril Umebiye, Wasiu Hassan and Joseph Okere finished in second, third and fourth positions respectively as they also earned N300,000, N200,000 and N130,000 in the 74-player tournament. Six other players in the top 10 also received cash prizes.

In other spot prizes, Abiola Oyinloye emerged as the best intermediate player while Emeka Idomele picked the best Open player title.

Adebisi Adekansi played her way to the top as the best female player.

Some players also got some cash prizes and gifts through a raffle draw with Othman Abdulaziz from Kaduna going home with a complete set of boards.

The fourth instalment assumed an international status with the participation of Dorothy Nalutaaya from Uganda.

Incidentally, the JAMSC would be her first tournament in Nigeria.

Instituted by Engr. Ebikeme Adowei in honour of his mother, the competition has become a fertile avenue for discovering new talents and point-gathering by players.

The JAMSC which began four years ago has assumed a national status where players from across the country find fulfilment in participating in.

Engr Adowei who is the immediate past President of the Lekki Scrabble Club said he was elated and satisfied with the impact the tournament is having on the sport in the country.

“I’m very elated to see my Scrabble friends come around to honour me, I’m very satisfied. This tournament is dedicated to my Mum who supported me in playing the game. I’m very pleased with the number of players who turned up.

“We decided to make it open so that it can spur many other young talents to get engaged meaningfully and also give them fame both at the national and international level. I’m happy with the turnout at this edition of JAMSC.”

In the same vein President of the Police Scrabble team, Femi Okunowo, who was on ground to observe officers; Dickson Iyelih and James Eteng also gave glowing words to the tournament for the standards on display at the two-day competition.