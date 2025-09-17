‘Jackson May Face Chelsea In Champions League Clash Today’

Bayern Munich manager, Vincent Kompany, has said Nicolas Jackson might play against Chelsea in their Champions League opener today, a match that will be extra special for the Senegalese striker. Jackson, who is currently on loan at Bayern from Chelsea, joined the German club after a dramatic transfer saga in the summer.

Chelsea had first blocked the move when one of their other strikers got injured, but they later allowed the deal to go through on transfer deadline day. The 23-year-old has played just once for Bayern so far, coming on as a substitute in their 5-0 win over Hamburg last weekend.

Now, he’s hoping to make a bigger impact — possibly even starting — against the club that still owns him. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game, Kompany said: “We’ll see tomorrow (today). I don’t want to reveal too much. But in terms of whether he’s ready physically and emotionally, you could look at it both ways.”

Although Jackson is now at Bayern, he’s still technically a Chelsea player. But UEFA rules allow him to play against his parent club in the Champions League. But with Bayern already boasting top attacking stars like Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Luis Díaz, and Serge Gnabry, breaking into the starting lineup won’t be easy.