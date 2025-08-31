Jackson Angry As Bayern Loan Collapses After Delap Injury

Chelsea have told Bayern Munich they have revoked permission for Nicolas Jackson to conduct a medical with them and have instructed the striker to return to London – having travelled to Germany to complete a loan move.

Sources have told BBC Sport that the 24-year-old is angry with the collapse of his initial £13m loan deal, and attempts are expected to be made to salvage it.

The decision was made after striker Liam Delap suffered a serious-looking hamstring injury in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday, with manager Enzo Maresca saying post-match that he may be out for “six to eight weeks”.

It follows a remarkable whirlwind 24 hours in which Chelsea went from having four strikers to just one.

First Christopher Nkunku joined AC Milan permanently for £36m, then Jackson flew to Germany to complete his move, while Delap was injured after sprinting for a ball in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

That left the in-form Joao Pedro, who has five goals in five starts, as Chelsea’s last remaining striker.

When asked whether Jackson’s move could collapse after the match, Maresca said: “I just finished the game, came here and have no idea. We’re going to sit now and we’ll see. Honestly, I have no idea.

“When you have two strikers, it’s enough. When one of them is injured for different weeks, probably it’s not enough.”