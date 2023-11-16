Jack Ma Foundation Names Olayinka Of Channels TV Best Business Journalist In West Africa

APO Group, a long-time communications partner of the Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Prize Competition, has announced the winners of the inaugural Africa’s Business Heroes Entrepreneurship Journalism Excellence Award.

The award recognizes outstanding journalism work, particularly regional, highlighting African entrepreneurs’ innovation, community impact, and strategies.

The awards are geographically divided, recognizing the best work from each of Africa’s five regions and a Grand Journalism Excellence Award for the best overall article.

Mrs Juliana Olayinka, Channels Television London Bureau Chief and Host of Channels Business Global won the award for the Best Business Journalist in West Africa.

She has extensive experience writing and presenting to a global audience, turning complex information into engaging content, and managing multiple projects simultaneously.

She has worked with high-net-worth individuals and government bodies across the African continent, focusing on team building, optimizing cross-sector partnerships, maximising stakeholder mapping, boosting fledging campaigns, and transforming underwhelming digital reputations.

Olayinka has proven experience in managing politically sensitive relationships and has moderated high-level panels on behalf of The European Union, The African Union, The Nigerian Federal Government, The British Council, and the British Government.

Her business intelligence firm J.O. Consultancy & Partners has allowed her to build a strong network of highly accomplished businesswomen who regularly spark meaningful debate about topics that matter to all of us.

Since graduating with a degree in Journalism from the University of Arts London, she has worked in the world’s leading newsrooms, ensuring that compelling images and text resonate with those whose stories are rarely heard on the global stage.

The ABH’s five-year journey will culminate at the Kigali Convention Centre on November 23-24, celebrating African entrepreneurship.

This event offers a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to gain insights and witness the top 10 ABH finalists compete for the 2023 Africa’s Business Heroes Winner title.