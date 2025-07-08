Jack Dorsey Unveils BitChat, Offline Messaging Rival To X

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter (now X), has announced the launch of BitChat, a decentralised, internet-free messaging app designed to offer a new form of secure, offline communication positioned as a disruptive alternative to Elon Musk’s X.

The new platform, which is still in early development, was introduced by Dorsey over the weekend in a post on X, the very platform he once led before stepping down in November 2021.

“My weekend project is to learn about Bluetooth mesh networks, relays and store-and-forward models, message encryption models, and a few other things,” Dorsey shared.

According to Dorsey, BitChat leverages Bluetooth mesh networking, allowing messages to hop between devices until they reach the intended recipient. This store-and-forward architecture ensures communication can occur without an internet connection, creating a potential lifeline for users in remote areas, during emergencies, or under digital censorship.

The app also focuses on message encryption and privacy, signaling Dorsey’s continued advocacy for decentralized technologies and user autonomy.

This announcement comes in the shadow of Dorsey’s departure from Twitter in 2021 and the platform’s dramatic transformation under Elon Musk, who completed a $44 billion acquisition in October 2022 and rebranded the social media giant as X.

With BitChat, Dorsey seems to be taking a philosophical and technical stand against the centralization of digital communication, aligning with his broader support for Web3 principles and open-source development.

Though still experimental, BitChat’s concept is already attracting attention from the tech community and privacy advocates, hinting at the growing demand for alternative communication platforms in an increasingly surveilled digital landscape.