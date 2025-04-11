JAC Now History In Anambra, Says Onitsha South Secretary

Share

Amid allegations that Local Government allocations are still being controlled by the Anambra State Government, the Secretary of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Paul Onuachala, has dismissed such claims, insisting that the era of the Joint Account Commission (JAC) is over.

Onuachala maintained that the State government no longer dictates the financial affairs of the 21 Local Government Areas, as each now receives its allocation directly from the Federal Allocation Commission (FAC).

“As far as the 21 Local Government Area allocations are concerned, they receive their funds from the Federal Allocation Commission every month. It has nothing to do with the state government,” he clarified.

He added, “Local government mayors receive their allocations and spend their money independently not through the State government or any Joint Account Commission.”

According to him, a centralized office now manages Local government funds without interference from the State.

“JAC is now history. What we have now is the office of the Accountant General for the local governments. There is no longer any commissioner in charge of Local government funds,” he said.

Speaking on recent demolition exercises, Onuachala explained that the aim is to protect residents of Onitsha South from man-made flooding, which has resulted in the loss of lives and property.

“We are taking the bullet for the masses. These criticisms mostly come from the rich and powerful, who are not affected by the floods because they live on higher grounds, unlike the common people,” he noted.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

