Jaan Roose Put Lagos On World Map, As Red Bull Celebrates Slackliner

It was a spectacle to behold in Lagos recently when Red Bull’s high-flying Estonian slackliner, Jaan Roose, turned the city into his personal playground.

Roose, known for his gravity-defying feats worldwide, added a new chapter to his adventure book with the ‘Perfect Lagos Selfie slackline

project’. The first Jaw-dropping sports event ever in Nigeria.

High above the hustle and bustle of Lagos known as the Commercial City of Nigeria and in a daring display that left onlookers spellbound, the three-time Slackline World Champion, traversed a highly strung from the Sterling Bank Headquarters in Marina to the Onome oil rig at 350 meters long and 60 meters high skimming the clouds above the newly commissioned Blue Line Rail.

This high-wire act not only captured Lagos’s skyline in all its glory but also Roose’s unparalleled skill flair for the extraordinary.

The ‘Perfect Lagos Selfie’ was more than just a walk in the clouds; it was a spectacle, a flirtation with the winds, and a wink at the city below.

Following his record-setting walks in Kenya’s Samburu County and

Qatar’s Katara Towers, the Estonian slackliner, Lagos leap was a blend of artistry and audacity, a testament to what happens when human potential and perseverance come together.

Red Bulls, after the feat celebrated the athlete for daring to put Lagos again on the World map with his spectacular performance.