J. K. Randle Brawl: Ministry Absolves Commissioner

The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has urged members of the public to discountenanced allegations that the Commissioner, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka assaulted a citizen during a spat that happened between the ministry officials which she led, and those of the John Randle Centre for Yorùbá Culture & History, Qudus Onikeku.

A brawl was said to have broken out when a disagreement between the Commissioner and the Center Director, degenerated, over the latter’s operation of an illegal food canteen at the facility.

In a press statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Seriki Omowunmi, the Ministry said an internet video making the rounds was posted with the intention to blackmail the Commissioner.

Seriki said a senior female member of the Commissioner’s team was physically assaulted by the non-state actors which then escalated as seen in the viral video depicting a totally false narrative.

While restating the Ministry commitment to upholding transparency, accountability, and the efficient management of all its facilities, Seriki revealed that an investigation has been ordered into the occurrence, and appropriate actions would be taken, adding that the Commissioner will continue to discharge her duties in the best interest of Lagos State and its citizens.

The statement read: “It is imperative to set the records straight and clarify the events that led to the said video.

“The Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has the statutory responsibility of oversight over all facilities under the Ministry’s purview. In line with this mandate, she embarked on an inspection visit to the J.Randle Centre.

‘During the inspection, it was discovered that the Centre Director , Qudus Onikeku, was illegally operating a canteen within the premises without the knowledge and approval of the Ministry.

“This prompted Mrs Benson-Awoyinka to question the presence of the establishment and initiated an eviction that the Centre Director violently resisted and had his team attack officials of the Ministry.

“The non-state actors who are neither recognized by the Lagos State Government nor authorized to attend the meeting, who accompanied the Centre Director, barged in while he ordered them to record the proceedings.

“This, the Honourable Commissioner objected to. It must be emphasized that recording any meeting without the consent of the presiding authority is unacceptable and a breach of protocol.

“For clarity, Mrs Benson Awoyinka did not assault anyone, instead a senior female member of her team was physically assaulted by the non-state actors which then escalated as seen in the viral video depicting a totally false narrative. The video posted ostensibly to blackmail her speaks for itself.

“The Honourable Commissioner maintained her stance that unauthorized persons should not participate in the meeting or record its discussions, which is in line with standard administrative procedures.

“An investigation has been ordered into the occurrence, and appropriate actions would be taken.

“The Ministry remains committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and the efficient management of all its facilities. The Honourable Commissioner will continue to discharge her duties in the best interest of Lagos State and its citizens.

“We urge members of the public to disregard any misrepresentation of the incident and focus on the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to excellence in service delivery.” It ended.

