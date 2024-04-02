Izeze’s thesis published in int’l law journal

Delta State Commissioner for Works, Highways and Urban Roads, Reuben Izeze, has yet again scored an academic feat as his Master’s Degree thesis has been published in an international law journal. The article titled; “Critiquing the democratic ideals of standing orders of legislative house through the prism of the rules of the Delta State House of Assembly: Lessons from a cross-country survey” and co-authored by his lecturers Mohammed O. Amali and Nansat Stephanie Omoarebu was published in the Volume 12 of the 2023 Nigerian Journal of Legal Studies. Izeze, a two-term member of the state House of Assembly was first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.

He represented the people of Ughelli South state constituency. Recall that Izeze showed class and brilliance when he left engineering to pursue a degree in law where he was awarded the best graduating student in the Department of Private Law at the 8th convocation of the Delta State University, Abraka. He was called to the Nigerian Bar as solicitor and advocate of the Supreme Court on November 26, 2014