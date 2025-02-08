Iyonawan Unveils Music Video, Bags Doctorate

Share

Gospel musician, Dr Loveth Iyonawan, has unveiled the official video of her new song, ‘I’m A Winner’, Saturday Telegraph reports.

Iyonawan who said the music is to further impact lives due to its positive and faith-filled content, reiterated her commitment to the betterment of humanity.

Iyonawan through her media unit stated: “Since 1999, Dr Loveth Iyonawan, the President/Founder of Ultimate Tender Help Foundation, has always been contributing positively to the national life of Nigerians through her women and children empowerment initiatives.

“This is due to her positive impact on society, especially her positive impacts through her non-governmental organisation (NGO), The Ultimate Tender Help Foundation, through which the lives of millions have been blessed, spanning 26 years.

“Being a woman of multiple strengths, Dr Iyonawan was recently conferred with the Doctor of Humanities by the Prowess University, Delaware USA, for her age-long relentless commitment and service to humanity.”

