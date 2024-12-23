IYN: Oil Thieves Blackmailing Tompolo, Otuaro, Kyari

Share

The Ijaw Youths Network (IYN) yesterday alleged an international blackmail campaign against the Tantita Security Services Chairman Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), Chairman; Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari; and Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Chairman Dennis Otuaro.

In a statement by President Frank Ebikabo, and Secretary Federal Ebiaridor, the IYN accused a cabal of oil thieves of sponsoring the campaign to undermine the successes of Tantita Security Services and other security outfits in combating oil theft.

The group condemned a protest outside the United Nations headquarters in New York, describing it as a smear campaign filled with false criminal allegations against Tompolo, Kyari, and Otuaro.

The IYN urged the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu and other security chiefs to investigate those behind the said blackmail and bring them to justice.

It also urged President Bola Tinubu to be resolute in sustaining the reversal of the evils of oil theft against Nigeria and her citizens. The IYN claimed that oil thieves are funding the attacks on the Tompolo, Kyari and Otuaro.

The duo insisted that a virulent cabal of oil thieves with a vast network across international boundaries is on the rampage to orchestrate this campaign which attacks the economy of the country and its leadership.

The statement said; “We are shocked at the extent to which this deadly cabal of oil thieves can go to orchestrate a campaign of calumny against hardworking people carrying out their lawful responsibilities in Niger Delta.

“Of course, nobody expects a group of extremely wealthy, connected and influential people who has been involved in oil theft, stealing billions for years to go away without resistance. “The show of shame in front of the UN headquarters is a most reprehensible attack on the country’s image, the President, national security and our economy.”

