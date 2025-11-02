Iyin-Ekiti 2025: Eminent Personalities Converge For Community Dev’t

It was a moment of celebration and pride in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, over the weekend as eminent personalities, including top federal lawmakers, converged for the 2025 Iyin-Ekiti Day Celebration.

The event, themed “Sustaining Growth, Deepening Unity,” brought together leaders, community members, and dignitaries to reflect on the town’s achievements and discuss pathways for continued development.

In his welcome address, the Oluyin of Iyin Kingdom, Oba Adeola Ajakaye, highlighted the community’s remarkable progress in infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

According to the monarch, the town has witnessed “a complete facelift” with the construction of a new palace gate, an ultra-modern market, and other essential facilities that have “restored both the cultural pride and administrative efficiency of the traditional institution.”

He added that electricity supply in the community had significantly improved through the installation of prepaid meters, while the town continues to sustain annual medical outreaches and free eye surgeries for residents.

Oba Ajakaye also commended the establishment of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences (FUTES) in Iyin-Ekiti and lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritizing education.

“Education has always been the foundation of our greatness. Accordingly, we have sustained a strong educational support system through scholarship awards and academic competitions such as essay writing and quiz contests during community celebrations,” the monarch said.

The highlight of the celebration was the conferment of chieftaincy titles on notable Nigerians. The Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, was honoured as the Agba Akin of Iyin Kingdom, while the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, received the title of Olu-Omo of Iyin Kingdom.

Other honourees included former Ekiti State Governor, Niyi Adebayo, as Asiwaju of Iyin Kingdom; Senator Tunde Igbinsagba as Aare Bobajiroro of Iyin Kingdom; and Senator Yakubu Lado as Aare Atunluse of Iyin Kingdom, among others.

Speaking at the event, Senator Jibrin commended the monarch for his leadership and praised Senator Bamidele for his numerous contributions to national development, describing him as a “Pan-Nigerian” whose facilitation of FUTES was a testament to his commitment to quality education.

He also lauded Governor Biodun Oyebanji for what he described as “effective and purposeful governance,” urging Ekiti residents to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2026 governorship election.

While launching the ₦1 billion community development fund, Senator Lado said the initiative was aimed at “raising collective consciousness, expanding ambitions, and building a legacy of shared prosperity.”

In his remarks, Senator Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, described his new chieftaincy title as both “a challenge and an opportunity” to do more for his hometown, pledging to continue supporting developmental initiatives in Iyin-Ekiti.

Also speaking, Senator Solomon Adeola (Yayi), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, congratulated Senator Bamidele for his contributions to his community, urging others to emulate such commitment to grassroots development.

The colourful event attracted traditional rulers, political leaders, and eminent personalities from across Nigeria, who joined the people of Iyin-Ekiti in celebrating their cultural heritage and developmental strides.