Iyewo Clinic Focuses On Preventive Care To Curb NCDs

With the astronomical rising costs of medical care in the country particularly the out-of-pocket payment method, which has made healthcare inaccessible and unaffordable to majority of less privileged, millions of Nigerians are currently at the mercy of prevalent non-communicable diseases (NCDs) which are collectively responsible for 74 percent of all deaths worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The term NCDs refers to a group of conditions that are not mainly caused by an acute infection, which result in long-term health consequences and often create a need for long-term treatment and care.

These conditions include hypertension, diabetes, cancers, cardiovascular disease, chronic lung illnesses, among others.

Although, chronic non-communicable diseases are the number one cause of death and disability in the world, the Iyewo Clinic Initiative which has been established in the Okearin surburb of Akpogbon in Isale-eko environ of Lagos Island, has raised hope that numerous health challenges posed by NCDs could be prevented, giving beneficiaries of the initiative the opportunity to live healthy lives.

Most NCDs are the result of four particular behaviours (tobacco use, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, and the harmful use of alcohol) that lead to four key metabolic/physiological changes (raised blood pressure, overweight/obesity, raised blood glucose and raised cholesterol).

According to the Founder/Managing Director of Amal Outreach/ Iyewo Clinic, Dr. Folake Kofo-Idowu, the initiative, which operates under the Amal Outreach, a non-profit organisation, is a comprehensive primary healthcare provider, offering quality care that goes beyond treating present ailments.

The services are designed to promote long-term wellness and a mixture of in-clinic, home care, and telemedicine to cater to patient’s needs.

During the launch of the Iyewo Clinic, which held in Apongbon at the weekend, Kofo-Idowu said services that would be available to clients include access to healthcare financial planning and a flexible savings platform for healthcare, comprehensive primary healthcare services including annual preventive screening, pop-up clinic, telemedicine, community/home care, follow-up care and group screening.

Other services that will be accessed at the Iyewo Clinic are linkage to specialist/consultants through a seamless referral system and ancillary health services including fitness and mobility, dietary and nutrition support, pharmacy and medication support, and home health nursing and aide.

A Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ololade Wright who attended the Iyewo Clinic launch, said the facility provides the opportunity to help screen people who are at risk of NCDs like hypertension and diabetes.

“All of us are at risk as we get older. And then again, because of our lifestyle, there are a lot of people who are at risk. “So, having a clinic within a marketplace is an excellent idea because people don’t have to go too far to go for medical screening.

“They go for screening; they check to be sure that there’s control of the health condition they face. They’re taking medications. How are you sure that medication is controlling as it’s required? The only way to do that is to go for periodic check-ups. ‘Periodic check-up of your blood pressure, periodic check-up of your blood sugar, and a number of other check-ups are key.

So, having this kind of clinic within a marketplace is a brilliant idea.” Speaking on the motivation for establishing the health facility, Kofo-Idowu who is also an infectious disease specialist, said the health challenges of her late mother which rose largely from hypertension resulting in end stage kidney failure much of which degenerated due to ignorance and lack of access to basic care, prompted her to go into philanthropy so as to avert similar health challenges for majority of the Okearin, Apongbon residents and other populace of neighbouring community who may be interested to key into the vision with a view to better their healthcare while living healthy lives. “Looking at my mom’s health challenge, she traded in Lagos Island for decades.

As a child, we watched her when she got ill, she had a really serious illness when we were younger. And that had some side effects that she didn’t know because the follow-up system was not so strong.

So, she was in the hospital for weeks and months. “That serious infection that put her in a coma affected her kidneys. But she didn’t know, and she didn’t know what to do to follow up; she wasn’t really asked to follow up.” According to Kofo-Idowu it was when she later got admitted into medical school that she realised that the legs of her mother often got swollen.

“So, when I got to medical school, I learned what that was: she had severe hypertension which damaged her kidneys, caus- ing her blood pressure to be high much of the time.”

Kofo-Idowu reasoned that she didn’t want community people within the areas where the Iyewo Clinic is established to experience health challenges which her mum had faced due to ignorance and lack of access to accessible healthcare, hence the plan to establish the clinic.

“I knew how to push and advocate; there are so many people who don’t have anyone to advocate for them.” She added that the accessibility to Iyewo Clinic will help beneficiaries of the clinic to avert the several hours of long waiting patients face daily in public hospitals , a factor which puts many off, discouraging them from accessing care in public facilities.

“When such patients go to general hospitals, they get there at 5.30 in the morning. And there are 20 people already ahead of them, making them to spend whole days in the facilities.”

According to her, the Iyewo Clinic is heavily subsidised. “Part of the plan of what the clinic offers, is a mixture of in-clinic care. You can come in and see a doctor and telemedicine service is also available.

“So we have the community workers that go to the shops of clients because not everyone wants to leave their shops. “There is a financing mechanism to support clients that are daily/ small earners,” Kofo-Idowu noted.