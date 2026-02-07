Iyere Writes NJC, Fixes Protest Date Over Pending Enugu Summit Petition

The convener of the Youths Off The Street Initiative (YOTSI), Comrade Kennedy Iyere, has written a reminder letter to the National Judicial Council (NJC) over its acknowledgement of a petition filed against the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Hon.Justice A.R. Ozoemena, regarding the restriction of the Enugu Economic Survival Summit.

Iyere in a statement noted that no further action has been communicated more than two weeks after receipt.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Chairman of the NJC, Hon.Justice Kudirat M. O. Kekere-Ekun GCON, and the council had confirmed receipt of Iyere’s December 9, 2025, petition on the restriction of his event scheduled to hold in Lagos on September 30, 2025.

In the letter dated January 16, 2026, the NJC acknowledged the petition and assured that the issues raised were receiving due consideration.

Iyere said that assurance informed his decision to suspend a planned protest earlier announced by his organisation and its affiliated Civil Society Groups.

According to him, the suspension was based on his confidence in the council’s stated commitment to review the matter and ensure appropriate institutional discipline where necessary.

Iyere, however, expressed concern that more than two weeks after the NJC’s acknowledgement, no further communication or indication of progress had been received, prompting his organisation to formally remind the council of the pending issues.

He stated that while YOTSI remains committed to lawful advocacy and respect for judicial independence, prolonged silence on matters of public interest could undermine confidence in institutional accountability.

Iyere disclosed that his organisation and its affiliated civil society groups have now fixed March 2, 2026, as a new date for a peaceful protest should there be no action or feedback from the NJC, on or before February 26, 2026.

He said the proposed protest would be aimed at drawing attention to the issues raised in the petition and reinforcing the need for transparency, due process and timely institutional response, adding that the group would continue to operate within the bounds of the law.

“This engagement has always been about allowing institutions to perform their constitutional duties,” Iyere said. “Our expectation is clarity, accountability and assurance that due process is being followed.”

He reaffirmed YOTSI’s respect for the judiciary and expressed hope that the council would address the matter in a way that strengthens public trust in Nigeria’s justice system.