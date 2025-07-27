Iyere Praises Youth Minister, Hails His Commitment To Empowerment

Humanitarian activist and social entrepreneur, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, has reaffirmed his support for the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, describing him as the best youth minister in Nigeria’s history.

In a statement on Sunday, Iyere dismissed recent online attacks against Olawande, allegedly sponsored by political interests threatened by the minister’s inclusive and visionary leadership.

He lauded Olawande’s accessibility and commitment to youth development, citing the introduction of the Youth Helpdesk digital platform, which allows Nigerian youths to voice concerns and access government services.

“Iyere emphasised Olawande’s humility, simplicity, and modesty, stating that the minister remains Nigeria’s most egalitarian public servant.

“He still sees himself as that same struggling conductor he used to be, without allowing his current status to derail his sense of empathy, compassion, and consideration for others,” Iyere said.

He also praised Olawande’s efforts in tackling youth unemployment and poverty through the Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalization Programme (YEIDEP), which has recruited over six million youths. Iyere noted that the minister’s vision to create 20 million jobs through the Cooperative Farmers and Agro-Allied Entrepreneurs Programme (CYFAEP) reflects his commitment to sustainable empowerment.

Iyere cautioned critics of the minister to desist from baseless attacks, stressing that Olawande’s track record and passion for youth empowerment will continue to speak for him.

“He feels the impulse of Nigerian youths. That’s why he constantly supports programmes designed to alleviate the economic hardship, suffering, and frustration young people face,” Iyere added.