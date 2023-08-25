IYD: Rite Foods Pledges To Grow Talent Among Nigerian Youths

With Nigeria’s entertainment industry projected to reach $49.56 billion by year end 2023 from $29.86 billion in 2022, Rite Foods Limited, manufacturers of Bigi’s drinks products, has pledged to support talent discovery and nurturing young Nigerians for developmental purposes to achieve the set target.

The Managing Director of Rite Foods, Seleem Adegunwa, made this known during the marking of this year’s International Youth Day (IYD) in Lagos recently. He said that this year’s IYD themed: ‘Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,’ has brought to the fore the issue of talent discovery and nurturing among young Nigerians for developmental purposes.

Adegunwa explained that the IYD has necessitated the use of viable platforms in entertainment (which encom- passes music), technology, engineering, and creative arts among others, for the desired impacts, especially in entertainment which has huge involvement of the youth demographics.

According to him, the entertainment industry market is characterised by vibrant and ever-evolving growth dynamics, with the emergence of streaming services and digital distribution platforms that has enhanced various leveraging opportunities by content creators to reach wider international audiences.