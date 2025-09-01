IYD: Don Advocates For Youth Empowerment, FP Awareness

A University Lecturer, Dr Kabir Alhaji-Jabo, has urged stakeholders to empower youths and nurture their potentials to enable them to drive sustainable development initiatives in the country.

Alhaji-Jabo, from Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS), made this call at a lecture organised by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) to commemorate the 2025 International Youth Day (IYD) celebration in Sokoto.

New Telegraph reports that the event was organised by the Sokoto State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

According to him, society’s development depends on youth participation and active involvement in developmental activities.

“They are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the change-makers, driving progress and inspiring others to build a brighter future together,” Alhaji-Jabo said.

“Through their dedication to economic activities, social causes, advocacy for equality and justice, and commitment to environmental sustainability, young individuals are shaping a more inclusive and sustainable world for all.”

He highlighted the ideas behind formulating the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the desirable needs from governments, individuals, and groups to facilitate their achievement.

Also speaking, the District Head of Gagi, Alhaji Sani Umar-Jabbi, underscored the importance of population control and proper demographic planning strategies.

Umar-Jabbi said proper planning eases economic, health, education, and other planning, stressing that accessing family planning services is mandatory at present.

He cautioned youths against concealing their health status, stressing that HIV/AIDS is real, along with other sexually transmitted diseases.

He noted that many people die and infect their immediate family members through silence, disguising themselves as morally fit while engaging in illicit relationships.

The District Head urged couples to restrict themselves to their partners and, if they cannot abstain, they should use condoms.

He added that engaging with youths in local communities for empowerment initiatives, as well as any programs, should be prioritised to ensure inclusiveness in desirable growth and development.

The UNFPA State Programme Officer, Ms. Gloria Enuaze, commended the youths’ active participation in useful engagements, stressing that proactive moves to actualise visions are more than just words.

Enuaze assured more UNFPA support to young people to pursue their visions and harness their potential.

She reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to amplifying the voices of young people in communities through youth empowerment and innovation programs.

The State Chairman of NYCN, Mr. Isa Abdullahi-Yabo, appreciated stakeholders’ commitment and assured that youths would make a difference and continue to work tirelessly to succeed.

He described this year’s theme, “Local Youth Actions for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Beyond,” as relevant to the present situation.