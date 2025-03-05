IYC Warns Against Plot To Remove Fubara, Destabilize State

Share

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has condemned plans to remove Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and destabilise the state, pledging to protect the state’s interest.

Chairman of the group’s Eastern Zone, Prince Sukubo, told journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday that there were alleged plans to impeach Fubara. Sukubo stated that the Friday Supreme Court’s rulings had been weaponised by individuals who did not have the best interests of the state at heart.

He said: “We are aware of alarming plans by certain elements to destabilise Rivers State and undermine the mandate given to our elected officials.

“The so-called 48-hour ultimatum issued to Gov. Fubara to re-present the 2025 budget is a calculated attempt to create chaos and potentially impeach the governor.

“Any move to impeach the governor would be an attack on our elected leadership and an affront to the will of the people, who have entrusted governance to an Ijaw man, Fubara.”

Sukubo warned that any plan to impeach Fubara would be tantamount to stealing the governor’s mandate, which was freely given to him by the electorate.

He emphasised that the people would defend their rights to choose their elected officials, urging detractors to respect the people’s choice. He said: “We call on President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to intervene and stop the ongoing madness that threatens to plunge Rivers State into an avoidable crisis.”

