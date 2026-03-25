IYC Urges N’Delta Governors To Bid For Region’s Oilfields

…PINL pledges justice against suspected pipeline vandals

The Secretary General of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, Maobuye Nangi-Obu, has called on governors of the states in the Niger Delta region to bid for the ownership of oil blocs and marginal fields in order to have a say in the management of their oil resources.

Nangi-Obu made the call at a stakeholders’ monthly meeting organised by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) for its host communities of Rivers, Abia and Imo states held in Port Harcourt.

He stated that indigenous stakeholders must play a central role in decisions affecting oil assets within their region, noting that about 25 marginal oil fields were recently slated for allocation to individuals and entities outside the Niger Delta, while the host communities got none.

Host communities in the Niger Delta are being systematically excluded from the governance of oil resources extracted from their land

The IYC secretary general noted that it was not in the interest of the region that politicians make decisions in Abuja without factoring in the interests of the Niger Delta region.

He said: “I want you here today to begin to make sure I don’t want to speak against the government, unfortunately. I expect it is time for the Rivers state government, where I’m from, to form oil companies that can bid for the marginal fields within Rivers state.”

“We should be more involved in the oil governance of our region. As stakeholders, as leaders, how well have we engaged the government of this country?

“They sit in Abuja and decide what happens in our region, and we are not part of the oil governance of our region.

“There’s a technology in petroleum engineering, or engineering, that’s called thrust boring, meaning there could be oil wells here, and somebody can be somewhere in Yenagoa drilling the oil without you knowing.”

He also raised concerns over continued gas flaring by both international oil companies and indigenous operators, pointing out the absence of sufficient gas processing infrastructure in host communities.

Nangi-Obu commended PINL for its stakeholder engagement approach, describing it as a positive example, while noting that not all operators have adopted similar practices.

“Today, Pipelines Infrastructure Nigeria Limited is doing the right thing to engage stakeholders from the region; they are not the only company, but we are not here to cast aspersions against other companies that are probably not doing what PINL is doing.”

Earlier, Dr Akpos Mezeh, General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations of PINL, had cited two recent cases of attempted vandalism and oil theft in parts of Rivers and Bayelsa States, warning that once the investigation into the act was concluded, all those involved would be brought to book.

He said: “Recently, at Atali axis – zone 4, two tankers were intercepted while attempting to load crude. It was only through the effectiveness of our backup intelligence system that this operation was foiled; otherwise, those trucks would have successfully loaded.

“Preliminary findings point to a possible coordinated conspiracy. Let me be clear; once investigations are concluded, everyone found culpable will be brought to justice. No one will be spared”.

“Let this serve as a clear and firm warning to all contractors and operatives that any act of negligence, compromise, or collusion will not be tolerated. Going forward, any contractor found wanting will not only lose their contract but will also face full prosecution under the law, ” he added.