IYC Refutes Smear Campaign Against Mathew Dango

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has condemned what it described as a baseless smear campaign against Mathew Dango, Special Adviser on Youth Affairs to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku.

In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by Comrade Ineife Perekosufa, Chairman of IYC Central Zone and Chairman, Zones and Chapters Chairmen Forum, IYC Worldwide, and Comrade Emmanuel Deinma, Chairman of IYC Abuja Chapter and Secretary of the Forum, the group dismissed the allegations against Dango as false, urging the public to disregard them entirely.

The IYC leaders stated that Dango has consistently upheld transparency, accountability, and youth inclusion in the NDDC’s development agenda. They described the claim that he is working against the interests of Niger Delta youths as “not only inciteful but a calculated attempt to undermine his integrity.”

“Our attention has been drawn to a recent publication aimed at tarnishing the image and credibility of the Special Adviser on Youth to the NDDC. Ordinarily, we would have ignored such an obnoxious and rhetorical statement by a few disgruntled individuals.

“However, for the sake of the reading public who may be misled, we wish to categorically refute the misleading information and unfounded allegations, which are clearly designed to distract from the commendable efforts being made to advance youth development in the Niger Delta,” the statement read.

The group emphasized that the publication’s claims of misuse of office and misrepresentation of youth interests were baseless and lacked any verifiable evidence.

“Under the supervision of his principal, the MD of NDDC, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, the SA on Youth has ensured that youth-focused programmes follow due process and remain inclusive across all states in the region, without bias,” the statement added.

They noted that the ongoing youth empowerment initiatives—ranging from skill acquisition to entrepreneurship support—are already yielding visible results, and any attempt to portray Dango as undermining youth interests is “a desperate effort to sabotage progress.”

The IYC further condemned the publication for relying on hearsay and fabrications rather than facts. They advised individuals dissatisfied with the current NDDC board to present concrete evidence if they had any, rather than resorting to blackmail.

“Those calling for the removal of the SA on Youth must understand that the era of using blackmail and media propaganda to destabilize credible Ijaw leaders is over. These attempts will not succeed,” they asserted.

The group reaffirmed its confidence in the leadership of the NDDC MD and his team, describing their style of governance as people-centered and result-oriented.

They also issued a stern warning that continued attempts to defame the office of the Special Adviser could attract legal action.

“The MD, NDDC, and his team—including the SA on Youth—will remain focused on delivering impactful initiatives. We advise those behind these attacks to desist immediately and channel their energy into productive engagements for the betterment of the Niger Delta,” the statement concluded.