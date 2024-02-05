IYC Condemns Kawu’s Opposition Of Adama’s Nomination

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has frowned at comments made by Senator Suleiman Kawu kicking against the nomination of Oluwole Adama as the Executive Director of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) Governing Council.

The IYC also called on the immediate past Executive Director of the council, Mansur Kuliya Alkali, to stop parading himself as the holder of the position despite his removal by President Bola Tinubu, adding that the President has already nominated Adama.

The Secretary-General of the IYC worldwide, Maobuye Nangi Obu in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday wondered why Senator Suleiman Kawu opposed the president’s nomination.

Recall that President Tinubu in a recent letter to the Senate had requested the lawmakers to confirm Adama as the new boss of the MDGIF Governing Council but when the letter was read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Kawu, a Senator from Kano, faulted Tinubu’s nomination.

The IYC scribe in the statement described the actions of Alkali and Senator Kawu as an affront to the powers of the president, saying they were capable of instigating unrest within the critical sector.

The youth leader insisted that the removal and appointment of any public office holder remains the prerogative of the President and within his constitutional powers adding that the nomination of Adama had caused celebration across the petroleum sector because of his vast experience and knowledge.

The statement reads “Tinubu’s nomination of Adama, who hails from the Niger Delta shows that the President understands the issues of marginalization of the region in the oil and gas and was willing to address the imbalance.

“The simple reason Kawu was opposing the nomination was because he did not want anybody from the Niger Delta to hold such a position.

“It has come to our knowledge too that a certain Mansur Kuliya Alkali is still parading himself as the Executive Director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) Governing Council. This development is coming even when President Bola Tinubu has made a fresh nomination for that office.

“We have also heard the agitation of a Senator from Kano, Suleiman Kawu, kicking against the issue. These are all very misplaced actions and we condemn it as people of the Niger Delta.

“We call on security agencies to call Alkali to order. We also call on the Senate not to be intimidated but to confirm Adama as requested by the President and Commander in Chief. This new nomination will go a long way to assuage the feeling of people of the region”. The statement concluded.