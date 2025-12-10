Iyaye Promises Better, Bigger Niger Delta Games At Inauguration Of MOC, LOC

Executive Director of Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Alabo Boma Iyaye, has assured that the 2026 edition of the Niger Delta Games will record a greater success than the much-celebrated inaugural edition held this year.

Iyaye stated this yesterday while inaugurating the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Edo 2026 at the NDDC Head Office in Port Harcourt.

He eulogised the efforts of members of both committees who were largely retained after they did “absolutely very well” in delivering a one-of-its-kind Games in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state last April.

“We did absolutely very well at the first edition. There were cheers from the entire country, there was a celebration, and there was huge applause, simply because we brought the entire Niger Delta region together.

“We brought happiness and excitement to our region. We harnessed talents beyond oil production, beyond what we are known for. We gave opportunities to the young ones and empowered them,” said Iyaye.

The former Commissioner for Sports in Rivers then charged members of the committees to use the next edition of the Niger Delta Games to advance the objectives of putting together the multi-sport event.