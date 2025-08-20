Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, better known as Iyanya, has officially announced his long-awaited comeback with the release of a new album and a US tour scheduled for later this year.

The award-winning singer revealed that his fifth studio project will be released on September 12, 2025, marking a new era in his music career.

According to the statement, weeks after the album drop, Iyanya will headline a United States tour from October through November, his first since 2019.

The tour, tagged “IYANYA: The Forester’s Son Tour,” will begin in Brooklyn, New York, before making stops in major cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis, Denver, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, and North Carolina.

Taking to his Instagram page, the “Kukere” crooner wrote: “Album arrives Sept 12, hit the road Oct & Nov, United States, here we come.”

This announcement has generated excitement among fans who have been anticipating his return to the global stage. Reports also suggest that Iyanya is planning a string of additional shows, positioning this as his biggest comeback yet since his breakout in the Afrobeats scene over a decade ago.

With his signature sound and stage presence, Iyanya’s upcoming project and tour are expected to reinforce his influence as one of Afrobeats’ pioneering hitmakers.