Iyanya Reacts To Rumours Of Dating BBNaija’s Vee

Talented Nigerian singer, Iyanya has reacted to a Twitter user who romantically linked him and former BBNaija star, Victoria Adeleye, better known as Vee.

Earlier today, dating rumours sparked online after Vee took to her verified Twitter page to share a romantic photo of her new man whose face was carefully hidden from the camera.

Sharing the photo, Vee wrote, “Life of a hopeful romantic…”

However, the mystery man’s hands had tattoos on them, which led some Twitter investigators to connect it as belonging to singer Iyanya who also has tattoos drawn all over his hand.

The Twitter user simply identified as Morafa got to work and came to the conclusion that Iyanya and Vee are in a secret relationship.

Reacting to the dating rumours, Iyanya took to his Twitter page to tease netizens.

According to him, they’d explain till they’re tired because they have no substantial evidence to show for their allegations.

He wrote,“No evidence. You go Dey explain tire.”

No evidence.

You go Dey explain tire 😂😂 https://t.co/lQOycBViWd — its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) August 12, 2023