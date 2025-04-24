Iyanya Reacts To Accusation Of Picking Side In Wizkid, Davido’s Beef

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Onoyom Mbuk, better known as Iyanya, has reacted to accusations of picking a side in the beef between his colleagues, Wizkid and Davido.

New Telegraph recalls that Wizkid and Davido reignited their age-long beef with messy social media fights last year.

Iyanya, who collaborated with Wizkid on his hit track, ‘Sexy Mama,’ earlier in his career, has been recently accused of switching sides on the Starboy boss following his public show of support for Davido’s music.

An X user @Akubasteeny on Wednesday made the accusation again when he wrote under a post by the singer, “I thought Wiz was your friend. I am just wondering why you switched sides and turned into Davido’s boy.”

Reacting, Iyanya explained that he doesn’t have issues with any of their colleagues, stressing that he supports Wizkid the same way he supports other artists.

He accused the fans of pitting artists against each other.

He wrote, “I don’t have an issue with any artiste. I played Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ and ‘Morayo’ the same way I play every other artist’s songs.

“Most artistes will not say this, artistes are the first to listen to other artistes’ projects when they drop. Na our work is to know what’s happening in the game in terms of sound, etc.

“I was playing Fola’s songs before he had a big song, that’s cos @ubifranklin1 loves listening to a lot of new artists and he will always introduce me to their sound.

“Fireboy ‘Adedamola’ album, Joeboy ‘Viva Lavida’ album, I Dey play all and I tell you me no get enemy o. So make a stop, this friend or no friend. Me and Burna still see for the club 3 weeks ago, and we vibe well.

Na una fans dey try dey push agenda wey no dey.”

