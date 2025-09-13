“Iyanu: The Age Of Wonders” Animated Film Hits Showmax September

Following the breakout success of the first season of “Iyanu,” the epic franchise returns with an animated feature film, “Iyanu: The Age of Wonders.” It’s premiering on Showmax this weekend, right after its U.S. debut on Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

Produced by Lion Forge Entertainment and spearheaded by creator, director, and showrunner, Roye Okupe, the film promises to deliver the next thrilling chapter in the “Iyanu” saga to fans across 44 countries in Africa.

“The response to Season 1 was incredible! It was the most-watched kids’ series on Showmax across Africa.

“We are confident that audiences will be just as excited for “The Age of Wonders,” which continues the momentum with a powerful blend of Nigerian culture, action, and imagination.

“At Showmax, we remain committed to telling bold African stories, and Iyanu is a shining example of the kind of groundbreaking, homegrown content we are proud to champion,” said Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of General Entertainment Channels at MultiChoice Group.

The film features an all-African voice cast including Shaffy Bello as Emi (The One Mother), Babajide Oyekunle as Joba (The First Father), Ike Ononye as Ishe, Sisan Victor-Woko as Dara, Serah Johnson as Iyanu, Okey Jude as Biyi, Samuel Kugbiyi as Toye, and Adesua Etomi-Wellington as Olori.

The screenplay was co-written by Brandon Easton, the series’ story editor, and Okupe, who also serves as the director, creator, and showrunner of the franchise.