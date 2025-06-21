Iyanu Becomes Top Kids’ Series On Showmax Across Africa

Share

Iyanu has emerged as the number one kids’ series on Showmax across Africa, surpassing international kids’ series, Knuckles, following its premiere on Friday, June 13, 2025. Since its African debut, the animated series has captivated viewers with its rich blend of African culture, mythology, and adventure.

The 10-episode series, adapted from Roye Okupe’s acclaimed graphic novel Iyanu: Child of Wonder, is set in Elu, the last surviving city in a magical version of Yorubaland.

Here, political tensions simmer as the city is divided between tradition and a new order led by Chancellor Nuro (Femi Sowoolu) and Uwa (Femi Bakes Olugbade).

Against this backdrop, Iyanu (voiced by Serah Johnson), a young orphan living in isolation with her guardian, Olori (Adesua Etomi-Wellington), embarks on a quest to uncover her origins and harness the magical powers that mark her as The Chosen. Meanwhile, Chancellor Nuro will do whatever it takes to stop her mission.

Produced by Oscar and Emmy winners, Lion Forge Entertainment with Roye Okupe as Creator, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Iyanu features an all-Nigerian voice cast, including Okey Jude, Samuel Kugbiyi, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stella Damasus, Shaffy Bello, and more, who infuse each character with authenticity and heart.

