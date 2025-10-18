Iyaniwura Akindele: Redefining Beauty Through Science, Art, Wellness

One of Lagos medical aesthetics and wellness brand, 1705Medspa has exemplified itself as the most preferred option by many with a comprehensive range of medical aesthetics and treatments designed to meet the unique needs of every client.

The goal remains centred on providing personalised care that enhances natural beauty, while promoting confidence and overall wellbeing. Iyaniwura Akindele, The Lead Consultant at 1705 shares that, “Every client receives a tailored consultation because no two individuals are alike.

Whether a client’s goal is anti-aging, corrective, or enhancement-focused, we ensure that each treatment plan is customised to achieve safe, natural-looking, and lasting results.” “My journey into medical aesthetics began with a genuine passion for beauty, confidence, and transformation, Iyaniwura expresses. “My passion was born out of a deep desire to help people look and feel their best.

From the very beginning, I’ve always been drawn to helping people feel comfortable in their own skin. Over time, I realised that aesthetics is much more than physical enhancement. it’s about self-esteem, healing, and confidence in your skin. “Founding 1705Medspa was my way of creating a space where science meets artistry.

It is where clients can experience safe, evidence-based procedures delivered with compassion and care. My philosophy has always been simple, “Beauty should look natural and feel effortless.” Every face, everybody, and every story is unique; so my goal is to enhance and not alter.

My journey has also taught me that true beauty is holistic. “It’s not just about bleached skin or a more defined contour, it’s about how you carry yourself, how you feel within, and how confident you become when you love what you see in the mirror. At 1705 Medspa, wellness and aesthetics go hand in hand, and every treatment is designed to reflect that belief,” she said.