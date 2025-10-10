Iyaloja: Oba Of Benin Settles Edo Market Women Leadership Crisis

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Ewuare II, has brought an end to the lingering leadership disputes that have disrupted market activities across the seven Local Government Areas within the Edo South Senatorial District.

The resolution follows the recent installation of Pastor Josephine Ivbazebule as the Iyaloja of Edo State by Mrs Iyabo Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria.

The peace process culminated in a high-level meeting at the Oba’s Palace in Benin City, where the monarch addressed conflicting claims to the Iyeki (market leader) position at the prominent Oba Market.

Two members of the Benin Royal Family — Princess (Mrs) Judith Oshodin and Princess (Mrs) Osarogie Rosemary Osagie — who had both laid claim to the leadership role, were disqualified by the monarch from the contest. The same decision applied to other markets facing similar disputes.

At the gathering, which drew over 55 market leaders from across Benin City, Chief Osaro Idah, the Obazelu of Benin, conveyed the Oba’s pronouncement. The Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, also addressed misconceptions surrounding the leadership conflict, providing clarity based on a recent public announcement issued on the Oba’s authority.

As part of the directive from the throne, all markets with unresolved leadership issues were instructed to hold internal elections. The Oba mandated that women in the affected markets must elect their preferred leaders and submit the names to the palace for consideration and final approval within two weeks.

In contrast, those market leaders whose positions were undisputed were granted the authority to continue overseeing their respective markets. They will also proceed with the necessary traditional rites in line with Benin customs. The Oba extended his blessings to all markets during the meeting.

The atmosphere turned celebratory as chants of support and solidarity echoed throughout the palace courtyard, with many of the market leaders expressing joy at the monarch’s decisive intervention and the restoration of order.