Iyaloja Is Alien To Us, Oba Of Benin Tells Tinubu’s Daughter

The Oba of Benin Oba Ewuare II yesterday told the Iyaloja General of Nigeria Folashade Tinubu-Ojo that the ‘Iyaloja’ title is “alien to us” in Benin. The revered monarch made the clarification when he received the visiting President’s daughter, who informed him that she was in the state to inaugurate Josephine Ivbazebule as the Iyaloja of all markets in Edo State.

However, Oba Ewuare said the title and concept of “Iyaloja” does not align with the customs and traditions of the Benin Kingdom. He emphasized that in Benin culture, the recognized market leader is referred to as “Iyeki”, a role with deeprooted cultural and spiritual significance.

He explained that the Iyeki holds a sacred responsibility, performing traditional duties on behalf of the Oba within market shrines, in addition to overseeing the coordination of market affairs. The monarch said: “Iyaloja is alien to us here in Benin.

In Benin, you are in the home of culture; we have our culture here. “I have discussed this matter with my chiefs and those who are knowledgeable. “Do you know the role of Iyeki in Benin culture? “Every Iyeki has a special relationship with the palace.

Are you aware of that? Do you know that every Iyeki has a cultural role to perform inside every market?” He stressed that the Benin palace does not interfere with the affairs of market women as long as the Iyeki upholds her responsibilities, particularly in fulfilling ritual duties within the market shrines, which are done on behalf of the monarch. Chief Osaro Idah, who was authorized by the Oba to address the visitor further, elaborated on the unique status of the Iyeki in each market.