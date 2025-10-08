Iyaloja: In Benin, There’s Nothing Like Iyeki General –BTC

The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) yesterday queried the aim of the Iyaloja concept being introduced to Edo State. It said if it were a national thing, then Iyaloja of Lagos (or Nigeria) must extend the concept to the other states before it could believe its authenticity and motive. In a statement on behalf of the Oba of Benin Oba Ewuare II, top palace chiefs asked whether an Edo woman could be made the Iyaloja of Lagos or of Nigeria?

They said: “Can this concept of Iyaloja be extended to Aba, Owerri Keffi, Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto and other parts of Nigeria?” The BTC said it would have advised the state government on salient tradition if it were consulted much earlier on the Iyeki (market leader) title.

It warned that any deviation from the age-old cultural system of Iyeki might lead to the breach of peace. Frowningon the use of trade associations to run the open market and play partisan politics, the Palace said the twin factors were antithetical as well as inimical to the essence of market tradition in Benin culture.

It expressed reservations about the tendency of market women allowing themselves be used as political pawns in the political field under the aegis of Market Associations in Edo State, even as it appealed “to the market women and the politicians behind them to eschew dragging the sanctity of the name of the Oba into their partisan political affairs”.

The statement said: “The Palace feels that if we were duly consulted about what the tradition says about Iyeki’s role in Benin tradition, all the ensuing controversy or tension would have been avoided.

“The BTC wishes to reiterate that in Benin, there is nothing like Iyeki general, which this lyaloja concept seems to imply. In Benin culture, lyeki emerges among the market women. “After being chosen by the market women, she is brought to the Palace for confirmation.”