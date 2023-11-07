Iyalode’s Burial: Ogun To Collaborate With Family

Ogun State Government has assured of its readiness to collaborate with the family of late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Alaba Lawson in working out a befitting burial for the renowned educationist and entrepreneur who passed on Saturday, October 28, 2023

The media adviser to the deceased, Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji made this known in a statement, adding that Governor Dapo Abiodun gave the assurance when he visited the children of late Iyalode at the family’s residence on Quarry Road, Abeokuta.

Kayode-Adedeji revealed that the Governor promised to set up a committee that will liaise with the family in preparation for the burial in due course, emphasizing that the deceased deserves a befitting burial in view of her remarkable contributions to the society

He quoted the Governor as saying, “We are setting up a committee of the state to interface with the family so that we can begin to plan the final rights to give Mama a very befitting passing.

“We will be with you throughout this very trying period’, Governor Abiodun was quoted saying

According to the statement, the Governor pointed out that the late Iyalode was many things to many people, who during her lifetime was a very hard-working and principled woman, who called a spade a spade.

“Abiodun emphasized that late Lawson, a well-known philanthropist was a passionate and selfless woman, who championed the rights of women, adding that her legacy will continue to remain as a reference point”

The family had earlier, on Sunday, announced December 8, 2023 as the burial date, with the programmes scheduled to hold between December 1st and 8th.

The Media Adviser had in a statement on Sunday said the burial announcement followed a meeting by the family with committees set up to finetune the programme of events.

Recall that the Central Planning Committee is headed by Sanya Abiola, while other members include Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji (Head Media), Tayo Akintayo, Sesan Bankole, Akin Jiboku members of the media, Ayo Olusanya is to head Ceremonial /Entertainment, as well as Olalekan Jiboku as Head Security, while Tunji Akintayo also heads Protocol/Logistics

The family meeting chaired by Chief Ebenezer Obe-Fabiyi added that other members of the Central Committee include Akinola Lawson, Babalola Lawson, Oreoluwa Obey-Fabiyi and Taiwo Jiboku.