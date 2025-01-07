Iyalode Musulumi Of Egbaland Mourns Cash Madam

Share

The Iyalode Musulumi of Egbaland, Dr. Lateefat Oyeyemi Kolapo, has described the passing of business icon and socialite, Princess Khadijat Adebisi Edionsere (Cash Madam) as a huge loss to Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole.

In a statement issued yesterday, she said the late Edionsere (nee Elegbede), who was the Iya Suna of Egbaland and Iya Suna of Ogun State, lived an exemplary life and touched lives across divides.

“Her grace, elegance and philanthropy stood out, nationwide, and anyone would be proud to have been directly or remotely connected to the late amazon,” Kolapo, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Right-Dev Limited and Publisher of The Point Newspapers, noted.

She added: “It is a pity that we lost our dear Mama at a time we desperately need her guidance on many religious and general concerns.

But we take solace in the fact that her teachings and outstanding contributions to the development of her immediate communities, Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole, will forever be reference points, especially for women in Ogun State.”

