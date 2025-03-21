Iyabo Ojo’s Labake Olododo Set For Grand Premiere On March 23

Share

On Sunday, March 23, Lagos will host the premiere of Iyabo Ojo’s Labake Olododo at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki.

The event will bring together celebrities, film lovers, and industry stakeholders to celebrate this powerful Nollywood epic about a courageous woman named Labake.

The film dives into themes of loyalty, power dynamics, and leadership, making it a must-watch for fans of compelling storytelling.

Adding to the night’s excitement, the green carpet will feature an “Inner Warrior” fashion theme, setting the stage for bold and empowering looks.

Guests can also enjoy a selection of food and drinks as they take in the experience. More than just a premiere, this event is a celebration of Iyabo Ojo’s undeniable talent and contributions to Nollywood.

It also shines a light on women thriving in the entertainment industry perfectly aligning with International Women’s Month.

Rooted in Yoruba culture, Labake Olododo brings authenticity to the big screen through language, traditional music, and a rich storyline that will deeply resonate with audiences.

Beyond the film, the premiere offers an opportunity for guests to connect over culture and share in an evening of epic storytelling.

With Labake Olododo, Nollywood continues to leave its mark, and Filmhouse Group remains at the forefront of cinema and entertainment.

