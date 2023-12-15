Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla Slam Naira Marley Over N500m Lawsuit

The daughter of popular Yoruba actress, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo, has taken to her social media page to react to Naira Marley’s lawsuit of N500 million against her mother.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Naira Marley sued the 36-year-old Nollywood actress for defamation and demanded a public apology or risk being sued for 500 million naira.

Reacting to the lawsuit, Priscilla dragged the Marlian record boss, insisting that there is evidence showing that he indeed bullied the late Mohbad.

She further asserted that her mother had put her career on the line to call for justice only for her to be dragged.

She wrote: “THE AUDACITY!! “YOU WANT TO SUE ? SUE WHO LMAOO00000 CLOWNS

“THE CASES YOU HAVE IN COURT FOR THE BOYS CATALOG AND UNPAID ROYALTIES HAVE YOU FINISHED THAT ONE? YOU WANT TO SUE WHO. WHEN THEY’RE LEGIT VIDEOS AND EVIDENCE OF YOU AND YOUR GANG STEADY BULLING THAT YOUNG MAN BEFORE HE DIED?

“DEY PLAY NIGERIANS Y’ALL AMAZE ME SHA BUT LIKE I’LL SAY NO CELEBRITY WOULD HAVE PUT THEIR SAFETY, CAREER. KIDS ON THE LINE TO FIGHT FOR JUSTICE.

“THAT WOMAN Y’ALL ARE DRAGGING NOW DIDN’T ONLY COME ONLINE TO FIGHT. SHE LEGIT WAS AT THE POLICE STATION BACK TO BACK. TILL NOW STILL PAYING FOR DJ SPLASH HOSPITAL BILLS AND TREATMENT!

“YET YOU CALL IT CLOUT. LIKE SHE MADE MONEY OUT OF IT WHAT OTHER CLOUT DOES A WHOLE IYABO 0JO WNAT AGAIN! SHE WAS SUPPORTING LP. CLOUT?

“CAN’T YOU SEE OUR ECONOMY NOW?

“SHE WAS SUPPORTING THE YOUNG GIRL THAT WAS RAPED CLOUT! DIDN’T THE GIRL LATER GET JUSTICE?

“NOW SHE WAS FIGHTING FOR THE YOUNG MAN THAT WAS VIVIDLY BULLIED WITH EVIDENCE FROM HIS RECORD LABEL. BEFORE HE DIED. JUST BECAUSE ONE PROTEIN SHAKE CHARCOAL BODY BUILDER CAME TO CHANGE THE NARRATIVE AND ASKED A GRIEVING MOTHER OF 24 YEARS

“AND YOU’ALL JUDGING SOMEONE FROM A REALITY SHOW WHEN THEY’RE BEEN TOLD TO GIVE DRAMA AND SPICE UP THE SHOW?? OKAY OMB AB

“ONE THING IS SURE. HE MIGHT NOT BE ALIVE TO FIGHT FOR HIMSELF BUT I KNOW THAT. HIS SPIRIT CAN NOT BE ASLEEP”

Reactions trailing this post;

king_harshabee wrote: “Protein shake charcoal bodybuilder I swear e enter not that jobless boy fit say again. You are your mother’s daughter we are proud of you”

akinola.oluwatoyese said: “You said evidence, una no drop am sod he can be prosecuted… All of you are just Capping and I no see any move that you guys want justice for that poor boy”

blessedchild789 said: “Mohbad matter; The ones wey want dna no won gree for the one wey see the dna topic as trash base on say d girl dey mourn at the moment say dem no suppose reason go dere at all. Na Wetin dey make that boy case dey die down o. As that DNA matter enters the level, everything scatter. Now how to solve am?”

abisom said: “Lioness doesn’t born goat! | love it! God protect Aunty Iyabo and hers! Moh will get justice but the wrath of God will never leave his oppressors! Let the dead skulls keep blowing wherever the wind of foolishness swerves them to. | Don’t blame people who don’t speak up for any justice! Make Nigeria no happen to me and mine”

itsrukky_looks said: “Priscy get bad mouth like this? Wow just wow”

biiggbattygyal stated: “I say naira Marley won’t have a good end, it shall not be well with that guy”

rodrickg_ said: “Bullet just go touch VDM for sleep sha.”