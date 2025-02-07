Share

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, daughter of renowned Nigerian actress and businesswoman, Iyabo Ojo on Friday marked a significant milestone in her life as she hold her Nikkah ceremony with her lover, Juma Mkambala popularly known as Jux in Tanzania.

The intimate event, steeped in rich cultural traditions, was attended by a select group of guests that included Iyabo Ojo herself, her brother, Festus Ojo, popular social media influencer, Adeoluwa Enioluwa, and members of the groom’s family.

Guests and attendees were dressed in traditional Tanzanian attire, adding an authentic cultural flair to the celebration and capturing the attention of social media users and news outlets alike.

The ceremony, held in a serene and elegant setting, showcased a blend of religious customs and contemporary celebration, emphasizing the importance of heritage and tradition.

Following the Nikkah, the couple is scheduled to return to Nigeria later for their traditional wedding, which promises to be equally festive and grand.

In addition to the Nigerian celebration, plans are already underway for an exclusive white party in Tanzania, ensuring that the festivities will continue across borders.

Since the event, numerous pictures of the couple, adorned in vibrant Tanzanian traditional outfits, have flooded the Internet, garnering widespread attention and praise from fans and cultural enthusiasts.

The celebration not only highlights the growing trend of cross-cultural matrimonial ceremonies among celebrities but also reinforces the connection between Nigerian and Tanzanian traditions in contemporary society.

It would be recalled that the couple announced their engagement in September 2024.

