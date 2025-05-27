Iyabo Ojo Welcomes Funke Akindele To Tanzania Ahead Of Priscilla’s Wedding Finale

Share

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo welcomes Funke Akindele to Tanzania in grand style ahead of her daughter, Priscilla’s wedding finale.

New Telegraph reports that Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s highly anticipated wedding finale is set for May 28, 2025, in Tanzania, generating buzz online.

In a viral video, it could be seen that Iyabo Ojo was waiting for Funke Akindele at the airport with her people. seeing Funke on arrival, Iyabo Ojo embraces her warmly as they exchange pleasantries.

The actresses are seen engaging in a lively conversation, exuding palpable enthusiasm about the upcoming wedding.

Following the anticipation of the wedding finale, many have taken to their social media page to share their opinions on the upcoming celebration.

Reactions trailing this posts:

@Temitope Bolajoko remarked, “Wetin we go call this one.Home and away wedding…oga ooo.Some people sef”.

@Nightmare inquired, “What will be the actual the for JP wedding anniversary because is plenty”.

@Esther Lylla stated, “JP2025 na full movie o, y’all put on your seat belt for the last season”.

@Kajola Babatunde wrote, “Another wedding again.Abi which one be grand Finale?. Wahala Una happy married life ooo”.

