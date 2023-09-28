Iyabo Ojo ,Tonto Dikeh Choose Mohbad Casket, Plans Befitting Burial

Nollywood actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh, visit Ebony Vault Ikoyi for the preparation of late Mohbad’s befitting as they choose a casket gift for the late singer.

It is worth noting that following the exhumation of Mohbad’s body for autopsy, his remains was deposited at the mortuary pending a proper funeral.

In an announcement made by Iyabo Ojo on her Instagram page, a funeral home offered its services for free for the late singer, including a gift of a fancy casket.

She also followed the statement with a video where herself and Tonto Dikeh arrived at the location to decide on a choice of casket for the late Mohbad; which they jointly concluded on a white colour.

And also, other benefits offered by the funeral home aside from the casket include a discount for the vault, free pallbearers, free horns men, 2 fresh wreaths, 2 wreath bearers and a horse carriage.

Iyabo Ojo wrote, “A visit to EBONY VAULT IKOYI in preparation for General MOHBAD’s befitting burial…

The Ceo of @ebonyfuneralng gave us

A free casket

A free hall

A huge discount for the vault

A free pall bearers

A free horns men

2 fresh wreaths

2 wreath bearers

A horse carriage

Thanks to my sister @tontolet,”

