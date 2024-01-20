Iyabo Ojo Speaks On Supporting Folasade To Get Back At Lizzy Anjorin

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has debunked claims of supporting the estranged wife of Lateef Lawal, Folashade Sariyu, to get back at her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin.

It would be recalled that Lizzy and Iyabo have been at loggerheads for some time now, even after some of their colleagues made an effort to settle the issue, their fight, however, continued.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo made headlines after she secured the release of Folashade from police custody over the issue of her estranged husband, Lateef, and Lizzy.

READ ALSO:

Speaking during an interview with PUNCH, the movie star said she is supporting Folashade because of the injustice allegedly being meted out to her by Lizzy Anjorin.

Iyabo Ojo also confirmed that Lizzy has been harassing Folashade, adding that the lady is in distress and there are threats to her life.

She said, “I am not supporting her to get at Liz Anjorin. I am supporting her because I can see that there is an injustice going on.

“Fast-forward to the current issue, when I realised that she was insulting me because of that lady, I decided to take it up.

“That was why I hosted her (Folasade) at my lounge, and even posted her account number so that people could support her business. I also gave her a shop, where she could sell her goods.

“When she told me that she was a single mother, who was struggling to survive, I told her that she would be my goddaughter.

“This lady is in distress. How can the police collect the phone of a woman who has four children? Meanwhile, the court had already granted her bail. That is injustice!

“Meanwhile, she was even arrested using Liz’s car. How can the police be transporting someone to court in her accuser’s car? That is actually a threat to her life. “Even while in the car, they were threatening to kill her. Now, Folashade is even afraid to go home, because they threatened to kill her.”