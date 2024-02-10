Iyabo Ojo Speaks On Setting Lizzy Anjorin Up With Theft Allegation

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has reacted to the allegations making rounds that she set up her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, with a recent theft allegation.

New Telegraph recalls that an Instagram blogger, Gistlover, had shared a video via Instagram on Monday, February 5 of the thespian at a popular market in Lagos State, allegedly accusing her of theft and issuing a fake bank alert to purchase an item.

According to blogger, Lizzy Anjorin was allegedly caught at the market after she allegedly tried to utilize a fake bank transfer to pay for the gold she purchased adding that has been doing this for a long until she was supposedly caught.

However, addressing the allegation via a video on her social media page, Anjorin claimed she was set up and that they had plans to attack her and set her on fire.

Speaking on the issue with the vendor, the actress explained that her husband was the one who sent the money, and the vendor confirmed that he had received the alert before she left his shop, but when she visited the market again, he told her that he did not receive the money.

The actress said when she called her husband to inform him of the situation, he told the vendor to send him his account details so he could send the money, and they would later look into the issue and investigate why he never got the initial transfer.

Reacting to the allegations, Iyabo Ojo, who attended the recent event organised for Funke Akindele for breaking a new record in the film industry with the movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ responded to an interviewer who asked about how she set Lizzy up.

According to the movie star, she is unaware of Lizzy Anjorin’s movement or presence at the market; hence, she knows nothing about the theft allegation.

She said, “Did she announce to me that she was going to the market? No. Was I the one who did the transfer? No. Do I know her movement? No. So how did I set you up, babe?”