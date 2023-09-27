Iyabo Ojo Speaks On Mohbad’s Burial Arrangement

Following the death of the late Nigeria singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, the new burial arrangement of the 27-year-old singer between Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, and his father, Joseph Aloba has surfaced online.

According to the leaked conversation sighted by New Telegraph, the actress sought permission for a befitting burial from Mohbad’s father, and the grieving father gave his approval.

It would be recalled that Mohbad’s body remains at the morgue after the autopsy carried out by the Nigerian Police following his exhumation from his former place of rest in Ikorodu.

However, fans and well-wishers can finally pay their last respects to the late singer as preparations begin for a befitting burial at Ebony Vault.

His burial preparation is coming after the initial burial was condemned as inappropriate by those close to the late artist and his fans.

She said, “Just spoke to Mohbad’s dad he has given me the go-ahead to bury Mohbad in a befitting place. Spoke to the owner of Ebony Vault. Fixed an appointment for 1 pm on Thursday.. will go and see him to kick start the preparation for the Mohbad burial ceremony.”

