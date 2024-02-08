Iyabo Ojo Speaks On Attending RHOL2 Reunion

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has revealed why she won’t be attending Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) Season 2 Reunion.

The movie star made this known on Thursday in a post via her official Instagram page.

New Telegraph recalls that during the show, Iyabo Ojo was subjected to a lot of backlash on social media over claims that she was bullying her colleagues, Laura Ikeji and Faith Morey.

However, as a result of the backlash, the mother of two tendered an apology to Laura Ikeji and Faith Morey, after the show, insisting that she was only acting, and the show organisers also excluded episodes of the show where Laura and Faith bullied her.

However, in a new updates, via her Instagram page, Aunty Iyabo as she is fondly called said she would not attend the show’s reunion after several discussions with her children and partner, Paul Okoye.

She wrote, “After a lot of back and forth, i choose to listen to my family, loved ones, most especially my man and my children, and also the brands I work with, so I will not be attending the RHOLagos2 reunion.”