Iyabo Ojo Slams N500m Lawsuit On Lizzy Anjorin Over Defamation

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has sued her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, over some allegations made against her across social media platforms.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Lizzy in a series of posts on the internet, accused Iyabo of dating singer, Naira Marley.

She also made different allegations about Iyabo’s daughter and her lover, Paulo, accusing Iyabo Ojo of being the brain behind the popular faceless blog, Gistlover.

In a new update, Iyabo Ojo through her lawyer, Olumide Alake, has slammed Lizzy with a lawsuit of N500 million for damages and also demanding for an apology.

Lizzy was also given 14 days to respond to the lawsuit.

Taking to her Instagram page, Iyabo, on Tuesday shared screenshots of the lawsuit with a caption that reads, “14 days is around the corner. Saga activated.”