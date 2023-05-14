Iyabo Ojo, Ruth Kadiri,Tonto Dikeh, Others Celebrate Hilda Baci On Her Guinness Records Challenge

Celebrity chef, Hilda Baci has continued to triumph in her quest to break the Guinness Book of Records as celebrities across the country cheer her up for work well done as the marathon nears its completion.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu among other notable Lagosian stormed the venue of the cooking marathon in Amore Gardens in Lekki to support Hilda Bacci with encomium and heartwarming songs.

Hilda, known for her brand, My Food by Hilda is set to break the Guinness record as she has hit over 72 hours of cooking as of the time of reporting,

With the news of Hilda’s records breaking the internet, a lot of celebrities such as Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Dare Justified, and Spyro, to mention but a few storm the cooking venue to thrill the audience also with songs and heartwarming words.

While other celebrities who couldn’t make it to the venue such as Nancy Isime, Iyabo Ojo, Ruth Kadiri, Tonto Dikeh, Kiekie, Bisola, Allwell Ademola, Juliet Ibrahim, Nikki Laoye, Bimbo Ademoye, Sunmbo Adeoye, Teddy A and others rooted for the cooking champion on social media.

Iyabo Ojo wrote, “@hildabaci @hildabacicookathon Congratulations in advance, dear ….. you will make it, you will break the Guinness world record Queenchef”

Ruth Kadiri wrote, “My love support and prayers are with you. @hildabaci”

Tonto Dikeh wrote, “I personally don’t know her. Of course, I know of her and her signature dishes. I tried at some point to order her delicious dishes while in Lagos but couldn’t cause of my busy schedule. Bottom line this is not an ad or a friendship post, THIS IS A WOMAN SUPPORTING ANOTHER WOMAN POST.

She is doing amazing, @myfoodbyhilda is trying to break the Guinness Book of Record for the longest cooking in one time..

If you are in Lagos and you are a woman, go support your fellow woman breaking grounds.

Food is free, I heard the food is too d.e for too. You can repost or show up there live…

But one thing you must do as a Nigerian lady/girl/woman is to show support. There is no greater joy than investing in another person’s/WOMAN’s happiness.

@myfoodbyhilda I wish you all the best.

LET ME BE THE FIRST TO SAY CONGRATULATIONS

I am so proud of You like I know you.”